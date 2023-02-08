Enjoy an audience with snooker legend Steve Davis at Warwick restaurant's charity fundraiser

Tickets are now on sale

A Warwick restaurant is racking up a night of entertainment in aid of a local children’s charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwick Spice, in Smith Street, are raising money for Molly Ollys which supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Steve David OBE with one of his trophies. Photo supplied

An ‘Evening With Steve Davis OBE’, will offer visitors the chance to enjoy an audience with the snooker legend, who returns to the restaurant for the third time.

The event charts Steve’s career, from meeting manager Barry Hearn and his unstoppable dominance of the snooker world in the 1980s, through to the famous black ball final against Dennis Taylor – which attracted more than 18.5million TV viewers – and his emotional farewell at The Crucible Theatre in 2016 when he retired from competitive play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The six-times World Snooker Champion will also talk about his love of music and regular role as a DJ.

He said: “I’m very much looking forward to returning to Warwick Spice for an interesting evening celebrating my snooker life and supporting a great cause in Molly Ollys with Hosoun and partners who from my experience make some of the finest Indian food I’ve tasted during my travels around the world.”

Steve David, OBE at a previous fundraiser. Photo supplied

A raffle on the night will include a signed snooker cue and snooker ball as well as other prizes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event takes place on March 14.

Warwick-based Molly Ollys was established following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

The charity supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. It helps with emotional support and donates wishes, therapeutic toys and books to children directly and through hospitals across the UK.

Warwick Spice owner Hosoun Miah said: “As a father of three I can imagine what Rachel and Tim went through. The restaurant has supported local charities for the last 23 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This gives me immense pleasure as we are a local business and we would not exist without the support of the local community. I would urge all locals to come and enjoy these very special evenings.”

Tickets are also on sale for Warwick Spice’s Bollywood Night, on February 21 and on March 1, singer Gary Glenn will perform.

For information and tickets for all the events, go to: https://www.warwickspice.co.uk/