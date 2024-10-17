Bongo's Bingo: four shows of the “wild social extravaganza” to take place in Leamington in November and December
Tickets are on sale for the event at The Assembly on Saturday November 9 and Saturday November 23 and then, to see out the year, there are two Bingo All The Way Christmas specials on Saturday December 7 and Tuesday December 3 for New Year’s Eve.
These will be packed with Christmas bangers, anthems and classics with loads of special prizes and production.
Jonny Bongo, Bongo’s Bingo co-founder and original host, said: “We’re back at The Assembly in November and can’t wait. We’ve got two shows coming up to lift the roof up in
Leamington Spa for a healthy dose of magic and mayhem at Bongo’s Bingo, starting with Saturday November 9 leading to our Bingo All The Way Christmas specials.”
For tickets and more information visit https://www.bongosbingo.co.uk/