Bongo’s Bingo has announced the next two dates it will be holding shows in Leamington.

The “wild social extravaganza” will take place at The Assembly on Friday April 12 and 26.

The shows combine traditional bingo with nostalgic and exuberant celebrations and include ‘rave rounds’, dance-offs, group karaoke, and eccentric prizes ranging from Henry Hoovers to giant pink fluffy unicorns.

A space hopper race at Bongo's Bingo. Picture supplied.

Co-founder and original host Jonny Bongo explains: “We’re almost nine years in and it’s still surreal to reflect on our journey.

"We’re hyped to be getting stuck into 2024 and the biggest ‘pinch-me moment’ of the year so far is embarking on our long-awaited venture to break America.

“We’re launching in New York on Saturday (February 17) with a run of three shows.

"And, right now, we’re super excited to have our Leamington April dates on sale at The Assembly.”