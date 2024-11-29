Book now for free Together with Autism conference in Leamington in December

Residents across Coventry and Warwickshire with an interest in autism and support available for autistic people, their families and carers are invited to book their free place for the next Together with Autism conference taking place in Leamington this December.

Whether you are an autistic individual, a family member, a professional, or simply interested in finding out more about autism, this free event offers an opportunity to connect with others and will be packed with valuable resources, expert insights, and topical workshops.

Taking place at North Leamington School on Saturday December 7 from 9.45am to 4pm the event will include sessions on co-regulation for autistic children and young people - exploring why co-regulation might be the most impactful tool in your kit.

Other sessions will include Autism Voices Film: Behind the Mask – in which the Act for Autism film crew share their latest film that explores the complex issue of masking followed by a live Q & A, sensory processing - what is sensory processing and what does sensory overload look and feel like for autistic children, young people and adults?, understanding and promoting early communication skills – what are the building blocks for developing verbal or alternative methods of communication?, dealing with change – a personal view on seeing change and personal insight into how to handle change, reasonable adjustments - how reasonable adjustments can support and some examples of these in work, clinical and education settings and understanding autism and the role of fathers, plus lots more.

The event is the third of three in-person conferences this year organised by local provider, Act for Autism, in partnership with Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System, aimed at supporting the autistic community through information sharing and networking opportunities.

More than 360 people have now taken part in engaging workshops, listened to inspiring speakers and made new connections by attending the first two events held in Coventry and Nuneaton earlier this year.

Anyone living in Coventry and Warwickshire who is interested in this event is welcome to attend for as much of the day as they wish to.

Tickets must be booked in advance by visiting www.happyhealthylives.uk/neurodiversitynews