U-turn means that Warwickshire village's popular Christmas tractor run will go ahead

A popular Warwickshire Christmas tractor run which raises money for charity will go ahead this year after the farmers involved did a u-turn on their announcement last month that it had been cancelled.

In November, an announcement was made on the Norton Lindsey Christmas Tractor Runs Facebook page to say that this year’s event was cancelled “due to the Labour government's recent actions towards the farming community [over inheritance tax]”.

A statement on the page said: “The event started as a way to cheer up people, especially children during lockdown at Christmas, and has since become a way to raise awareness and funds for various causes.

"However, the government's recent actions have made it difficult for farmers to continue with the event.

Photo from The Norton Lindsey Christmas Tractor Run. Picture supplied.

"The tractors and combine harvesters used in the event cost a significant amount of money, and the government's policies have made it difficult for farmers to invest in their businesses.

"The event was meant to be a way to bring people together and showcase the hard work and dedication of farmers, but it has now become a symbol of the struggles faced by the farming community.”

But, later that day, the organisers gave hope to residents that the event could actually still go ahead saying “If there’s enough support from the tractor owners, the Christmas tractor run will go ahead, but The Government have made it personal so we will too”.

Since then, farmers have protested nationally against The Government’s plan to impose 20 per cent inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1 million.

Roger Mann, a farmer and organiser of the tractor run, said: “The protest went very well and we are most grateful of the public’s support.

"We also appreciated speaking to [Warwick and Leamington MP] Matt Western, who listened to our points and appeared to take them on board.”

On Tuesday, the organisers confirmed that the Christmas tractor run will take place driving through Norton Lindsey, Claverdon, Wolverton and Snitterfield on Saturday December 7 and Warwick and Hampton Magna on Sunday December 8.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/nortonlindseyxmastractors

Roger added: “This year, we’re raising money for Len’s Light, a local charity dedicated to young farmer Len Eadon from Napton who died aged just 22.”