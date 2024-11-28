New Newbold Comyn footbridge in Leamington is finally in place
Warwick District Council (WDC) closed the much used old bridge in August 2023 due to safety concerns leaving walkers and cyclists desperate to be repaired and re-opened promptly.
They were advised by the council to use the alternative entrances to Newbold Comyn from Willes Road or Newbold Terrace East.
After assessing the condition of the bridge, the council announced last November that it would need to be removed and replaced with work set to start this summer just gone.
And in December last year, the council’s cabinet agreed to release the funding to pay for the project.
Having been constructed off-site the new 3.5-metre-wide bridge was transported to Leamington by road and then carefully slotted into place by crane, between the newly created abutments.
WDC will now complete the new footpaths and landscaping works with the bridge expected to be opened to the public before Christmas.
Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services said: “Following a very long, complicated and technically challenging journey, we are absolutely delighted to see the arrival of a much-improved bridge, allowing us to finally re-instate this important access point for pedestrians and cyclists.
“We are very much looking forward to opening it to local residents at the earliest opportunity.”
Further information is available on the Warwick District Council website.