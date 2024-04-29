Book of discounts and offers for shops and attractions in Warwick is launched for residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘book of offers’ showcasing Warwick’s shops and attractions has been launched for residents.

The initiative has been put together by the Warwick Visitor Information Centre and Warwick Town Council, which are both located in the Court House in Jury Street.

Left shows Liz Healey, manager of the Visitor Information Centre, with one of the 'book of offers' and right shows businesses taking part. Photos supplied

The book is available to all residents with a CV34 postcode, which can be collected from the Visitor Information Centre.

There are more than 30 offers in the book, including a day at the races in May, two for one entry at Hill Close Gardens and 50 per cent off general admission tickets and Brethren's Guided Tour tickets at the Lord Leycester Hospital.

Liz Healey, manager of the Visitor Information Centre said: “It's a great way to shop local and also see what's on your doorstep attraction wise.

"Many thanks to our sponsors Lifeline for their generous support.

The book of offers. Photo supplied

“We just ask that you bring a something with proof of address. It is one per household and most of the vouchers are valid until the end of October.

“Collection is from the Visitor Information Centre as we want to make residents aware of what we do here and to see if we can improve the service we offer in any way - we are also delighted to be supporting the local businesses and attractions with this initiative.