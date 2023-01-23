Global Leamington, published by the Leamington History Group, contains a varied collection of articles reflecting different periods of the town’s history which were shaped by the people and ideas which came into it, and those that left to travel across the world

Leamington History Group Secretary, Margaret Rushton presents a copy of Global Leamington to Leamington Mayor, Nick Wilkins. Photo by Allan Jennings.

Historians in Leamington have published a book about how the town has made its mark on the world and the people who came to live in it from around the globe.

The book launch last week was attended by Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins, pther representatives from Leamington Town Council and more than 60 volunteer contributors.

The cover of the book Global Leamington published by The Leamington History Group

Many communities were represented including the Caribbean, Italian, Czech and Slovak, Polish, Irish, Sikh, Ahmadiyya Muslims and Shree Krishna Mandir.

The project was supported by the town council’s community grant scheme and matched funding by members of the public.

The book looks looks beyond the familiar stories of the development of the spa town to highlight international connections and the emergence of the multi-cultural community, which characterises Leamington today.

Edited by Stella Bolitho, Michael Jeffs and Ben Richardson – all of the history group -the book contains a varied collection of articles reflecting different periods of the town’s history which were shaped by the people and ideas which came into the town, and those that left to travel across the globe.

In researching these stories, the history group engaged with partners, schools, organisations, and individuals across the community, focusing particularly on working with young people, through the University of Warwick, Royal Leamington Spa College’s visual communication students, and Campion and Trinity secondary schools.

It also worked in partnership with Leamington Art Gallery and Museum and the Arts Trail Gallery.

The cover design concept and artwork was provided by Alan A Art.

The history group has said: “This is an essential read if you want to learn something new about Leamington Spa’s history.”

Copies are available to order through the history group.