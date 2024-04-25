Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bowel cancer patient who had life-saving surgery at Warwick Hospital is taking on mammoth charity challenge for causes close to his heart.

In 2023, Mark Harrington was diagnosed with bowel cancer when he arrived at Warwick Hospital’s A&E department in excruciating pain.

Mark Harrington outside Warwick Hospital. Photo supplied

Within 24 hours, he was undergoing life-saving surgery led by surgeon Mr Ferguson and the Warwick Hospital theatre team.

Mark had a significant bowel mass and 27 polyps removed – and he was then under the care of Stratford Hospital, where he received chemotherapy.

Now, just a year later, Mark is taking on a mammoth cycle ride from Land’s End to John O’ Groats in just 10 days - averaging 100 miles a day.

Mark will be joined by three other riders - Jordan Bingham, Dean Hands and Harry Harrington - who between them aim to raise £60,000 to be shared between SWFT Charity (the official NHS charity of South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust), local bowel cancer support group A.B.C Club, and the Huntington’s Disease Association (a cause close to Harry’s heart).

The four-man team will set off from Land’s End on June 11 and will be supported along the route by a myriad of friends and family as they make their way across the country.

Mark said: “My life changed last year when I was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

"Thanks to the skill of my surgeon, Mr Ferguson, and the Warwick Hospital Colorectal team, my life was saved.

"I then underwent three months of chemotherapy at Stratford upon Avon Hospital, where I received exceptional care and support.

"While I haven’t received the “all clear” yet, I wanted to give something back to the outstanding medics who helped me.

"Along with Jordan, Dean and Harry, we are cycling from Lands End to John o’ Groats in just 10 days to raise money for SWFT Charity, A.B.C Club bowel cancer support group and the Huntingdon’s Disease Association.

"All proceeds will go towards these three fantastic causes, so please donate and show your support.”