Watch: Video shows drivers how to use new pedestrian and cycle crossing in Leamington

Work was recently completed on a priority crossing for pedestrians and cyclists as part of the new cycle route along the A452 Kenilworth Road in Leamington.

The work involved creating of a road hump on Cloister Crofts with give-way markings for people driving.

Warwickshire County Council said the “contrasting surface on the road hump is designed to make the crossing more visible for those people driving and helps to separate the cycle track section from the footway, whilst providing a continuous and level route for walking, wheeling, and cycling”.

The council has also created a video about using the new crossing, which can be also be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UoqaDYWptIc

Further priority crossings are planned on active travel projects around Warwickshire, including the A429 Coventry Road cycling scheme in Warwick.

The priority crossing forms part of the new Kenilworth Road cycle route which includes a cycle track along the east side of Kenilworth Road between Binswood Avenue and Northumberland Road, parking restrictions, upgraded traffic signals and crossings, and creation of a signed cycle route along Beauchamp Road and Binswood Avenue.

The Kenilworth Road Cycle Route is the first section of an active travel project to provide a 5km walking, wheeling and cycling route that will connect Kenilworth and Leamington Spa (K2L).

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: "The completion of this enhanced crossing at Cloister Crofts is another step forward in the development of the K2L Kenilworth to Leamington cycle route and delivery of Warwickshire County Council’s ambitions to provide safe and attractive options for local journeys by walking, wheeling and cycling.

"The updated Highway Code, with its clear road user hierarchy, is fully supported by the new Warwickshire Local Transport Plan and we will continue to deliver infrastructure projects that increase the attractiveness of active travel options.

“We hope that this new video will contribute to helping residents and visitors to the town of Leamington understand the correct and safe use of this crossing.”