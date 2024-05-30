Bowls weekend at Leamington club
As part of the run-up to the club holding the open day last Sunday (May 26) for the 2024 Bowls Big Weekend campaign, the Lime Avenue club held a name the puppy competition for which people made donations to Guide Dogs – club president Mike Thomas’s chosen charity - to enter.
Alongside this, the club also ran a tombola on the day.
Guide Dogs representatives attended the event and were presented with a cheque from the fundraising for £2,557.
Thirty two people registered in advance or on the day to have a go at bowls for free on what was a sunny afternoon.
Many of them indicated their intention to return to the club for more coaching.
For more information about the club visit https://www.lillingtonbc.co.uk/