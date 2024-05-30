Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lillington Bowls Club members made a large donation to The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association during an open day event as part of a national campaign to promote the sport.

As part of the run-up to the club holding the open day last Sunday (May 26) for the 2024 Bowls Big Weekend campaign, the Lime Avenue club held a name the puppy competition for which people made donations to Guide Dogs – club president Mike Thomas’s chosen charity - to enter.

Alongside this, the club also ran a tombola on the day.

Guide Dogs representatives attended the event and were presented with a cheque from the fundraising for £2,557.

Derek and Anita of Guide Dogs for the Blind are pictured with Derek’s current guide dog Moose and his retired guide dog Zelda. The back row shows President Mike Thomas ( 2nd left), Chairman Ian Henderson (3rd left) puppy names winner Colin Daly (4th left) flanked by members Pat Hughes, Brenda Lee and John Buggins. Picture supplied.

Thirty two people registered in advance or on the day to have a go at bowls for free on what was a sunny afternoon.

Many of them indicated their intention to return to the club for more coaching.