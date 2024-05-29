'Celebration of bees' weekend in Warwick heralded a success after hundreds of people attend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 'celebration of bees' weekend held in Warwick earlier in May which saw hundreds of people attend the events has been heralded a success by the organisers.

More than 800 visitors joined the activities to mark ‘World Bee Day’ which were held at Hill Close Gardens and Guy's Cliffe Walled Gardens on May 18 and 19.

The events featured stalls, pollinator-friendly plants and gifts and information about bees and how to help them.

The 'celebration of bees' weekend held in Warwick earlier in May which saw hundreds of people attend the events has been heralded a success by the organisers. Photos supplied by Bee Friendly Warwick

At Hill Close Gardens there was a range of bee-friendly activities, knitted creations from ‘Woolly Wonder’s’ knitting group, a ‘bee safari’ and pebble painting.

At Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden, which was dry enough to host the event after nearly five months of being water-logged, hosted children’s activities and visitors could take home seed packets.

Sara Lever from Bee Friendly Warwick said: “We are grateful for all the help and support this weekend. Without all the volunteers, the event just couldn't happen.

"Bee Friendly Kenilworth, Leamington and Cubbington would like to especially thank Hill Close Garden and Guy's Cliffe Walled Gardens for their generous support.

One of the stalls at Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden. Photo supplied by Bee Friendly Warwick

"We've also raised over £900 for Bee Friendly Warwick, ensuring a steady supply of seeds, insurance, and equipment for all our future activities.

"A big thank you also to the King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, who gave us a grant for our amazing new gazebo and to run children’s activities this weekend.”

The weekend was part of an awareness campaign for bees and other pollinators and the launch of Bee Friendly Warwick’s (BFW) #Plant4Pollinators Campaign.

BFW says that it hopes that as many people as possible will choose to plant a pollinator-friendly plant this year or take a small action to help bees.

The Bee Friendly Warwick stall at Hill Close Gardens. Photo by Bee Friendly Warwick

Janette Eslick, a Bee Friendly volunteer added: “We were proud to launch our #Plant4Pollinators campaign and pledge map, helping us to find people to help connect up forage for insects across our area.

"We hope people will get involved by planting one bee-friendly plant (or more!), such as lavender, herbs or wildflowers.

"Other great ways to help are more about doing less in your garden! Why not let part of your garden or grass grow wild? Or don’t cut back your ivy and let it flower?

"You can register your ‘action for bees’ on our website: beefriendlywarwick.org”.