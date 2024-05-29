Craft fair and workshops to take place in Warwick this weekend
The events will be taking place at the Visitor Information Centre (VIC) inside the Court House in Jury Street on Saturday (June 1) from 10am to 4.30pm.
As well stallholders, KarenRoseTextiles will be hosting two workshops on the theme of 'Flowers, Birds and Butterflies' learning how to use the Javanese textile technique of BATIK
There will be 12 spaces available for each workshop, which costs £10 per person.
To sign up call: 01926 492212, email: [email protected] or pop in to the VIC.
A spokesperson from the Visit Warwick team said: “We are really looking forward to the next craft fair, if you are a CV34 resident don't forget to ask for your Warwick Book of Offers when visiting which is full of vouchers for many local retailers, businesses and attractions.
"You will also be able to see the work by local artists which is permanently on display inside the centre.”