A craft fair and workshops will be taking place in Warwick town centre this weekend.

The events will be taking place at the Visitor Information Centre (VIC) inside the Court House in Jury Street on Saturday (June 1) from 10am to 4.30pm.

As well stallholders, KarenRoseTextiles will be hosting two workshops on the theme of 'Flowers, Birds and Butterflies' learning how to use the Javanese textile technique of BATIK

The Court House in Warwick, which is home to the Visitor Information Centre. Photo by Warwick Town Council

There will be 12 spaces available for each workshop, which costs £10 per person.

To sign up call: 01926 492212, email: [email protected] or pop in to the VIC.

A spokesperson from the Visit Warwick team said: “We are really looking forward to the next craft fair, if you are a CV34 resident don't forget to ask for your Warwick Book of Offers when visiting which is full of vouchers for many local retailers, businesses and attractions.