Boy band JLS set to perform at Warwick Castle - and tickets are now on sale

The announcement follows a summer of high profile concerts at the iconic venue, including Bastille, Rag’n’Bone Man and the Kaiser Chiefs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boy band JLS are set to perform at Warwick Castle next year.

Taking place within the castle’s Central Courtyard, the concert will welcome fans to the band’s ‘Summer Hits Tour’.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boy band JLS are set to perform at Warwick Castle. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

The London-based four-piece - comprising Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold and JB Gill – have sold more than six million records.

Tickets for the concert went on sale today (Friday November 3) and prices start from £49.50.

This announcement marks the first of many for Warwick Castle, as the venue prepares for their 2024 season.

In a recent social media post, Warwick Castle encouraged followers to keep a close eye on their social media channels for further event announcements to be revealed soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This concert announcement follows the success of Warwick Castle’s 2023 summer concerts, where the venue welcomed more than 15,000 evening guests, the castle says many of which stayed in the town centre and its hotels.

July saw the Castle host a five-day series of sell out live concerts, featuring a line up of Bastille, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Rag’n’Bone Man, Kaiser Chiefs and Will Young taking to the castle’s courtyard stage – a new concert location for 2023.

Liam Bartlett, general manager said: “We are so excited to welcome JLS back to Warwick and hope that this event, along with others in 2024 will bring lots of new visitors into this magnificent town.”