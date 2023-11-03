Register
Boy band JLS set to perform at Warwick Castle - and tickets are now on sale

The announcement follows a summer of high profile concerts at the iconic venue, including Bastille, Rag’n’Bone Man and the Kaiser Chiefs.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:48 GMT
Boy band JLS are set to perform at Warwick Castle next year.

Taking place within the castle’s Central Courtyard, the concert will welcome fans to the band’s ‘Summer Hits Tour’.

Boy band JLS are set to perform at Warwick Castle. Photo suppliedBoy band JLS are set to perform at Warwick Castle. Photo supplied
Boy band JLS are set to perform at Warwick Castle. Photo supplied
The London-based four-piece - comprising Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold and JB Gill – have sold more than six million records.

Tickets for the concert went on sale today (Friday November 3) and prices start from £49.50.

This announcement marks the first of many for Warwick Castle, as the venue prepares for their 2024 season.

In a recent social media post, Warwick Castle encouraged followers to keep a close eye on their social media channels for further event announcements to be revealed soon.

This concert announcement follows the success of Warwick Castle’s 2023 summer concerts, where the venue welcomed more than 15,000 evening guests, the castle says many of which stayed in the town centre and its hotels.

July saw the Castle host a five-day series of sell out live concerts, featuring a line up of Bastille, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Rag’n’Bone Man, Kaiser Chiefs and Will Young taking to the castle’s courtyard stage – a new concert location for 2023.

Liam Bartlett, general manager said: “We are so excited to welcome JLS back to Warwick and hope that this event, along with others in 2024 will bring lots of new visitors into this magnificent town.”

For more information and to buy tickets go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/explore/events/concerts/jls/

