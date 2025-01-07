B&Q UK: DIY brand to save Leamington Homebase store from closing down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DIY Brand B&Q will save the Leamington Homebase store from closing down.

The Homebase branch in Myton Road is one of five acquired by B&Q in a £2.5 million deal.

Homebase entered administration in November, citing sharp losses driven by weakened consumer confidence, pandemic aftershocks, and the cost-of-living crisis.

The Leamington branch held a ‘clearance sale’ as a result.

Shortly after, retail group CDS - owner of The Range and parts of Wilko acquired during its 2023 collapse - agreed to buy up to 70 Homebase stores, safeguarding around 1,600 jobs.

But the fate of 49 locations remained uncertain as administrators sought buyers.

B&Q, which has more than 300 stores in the UK and Ireland, said it expects the stores to be converted in the spring, with refurbishments completed by the end of the year.

Once the leases have been exchanged, staff across the sites will become employees of B&Q.

The full list of locations is as follows: Altrincham Basingstoke Biggleswade Leamington Worcester

B&Q’s chief executive Graham Bell said he was “delighted” to be expanding retailer’s network, adding to three stores in Ireland purchased for about £3.2 million at the end of last year. He said: “We’re determined to give home improvers the choice and convenience they deserve, and to transform the home improvement stores in these locations to fulfil that need. “We look forward to swiftly concluding these purchases and converting the stores to the B&Q brand and offer, and to welcoming our new customers to the stores and new colleagues to the B&Q family.”