Flooding: Five flood warnings remain in place for Warwickshire
The Government’s Environment Agency has kept several flood alerts and warnings in place – with some of these being ‘possible flooding’ and others being ‘flooding expected’.
Some of the warnings that were in place yesterday (Monday January 6) have been removed or downgraded and some were also added as the day went on.
As of this afternoon (Tuesday January 7), there are five warnings in place where ‘flooding is expected’.
Here’s the list for expected flooding locations
River Avon at Barford, Hampton Lucy, Alveston and Tiddington
Flooding of properties, roads and farmland is expected in the Barford, Hampton Lucy, Alveston and Tiddington areas, which also includes Charlecote Park and caravan parks.
A level reading taken today of the River Avon in Warwick showed the river to be at 3.28 metres and the government website said flooding is possible when it goes above three metres.
River Avon in Stratford
The government website says: “River levels are rising at the Stratford river gauge as a result of rainfall and snowmelt.
"Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible to begin between 3pm and 9pm today (Tuesday January 7).
"We expect flooding to affect properties and roads in the Warwick Road, Tiddington Road, Bridgefoot, Waterside and Shipston Road area, Avonside, Saffron Walk, Stratford Racecourse area and Luddington Road areas.”
River Avon at Warwick
This warning is still in place from yesterday.
The warning also covers properties and roads in the Emscote Road, Mill House Close, Grange Close, Bridge Street, Mercia Way, Field Close, Rich Close, Frances Avenue, St Nicholas Park, Mill Street and Bridge End areas.
A level reading taken today of the River Avon in Warwick showed the river to be at 3.28 metres and the government website said flooding is possible when it goes above three metres.
River Avon at Weston on Avon
This warning, which has been carried over from yesterday, covers properties in and around Binton Road and Mill Lane in Welford on Avon.
River Leam at Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch
The food warning includes Eathorpe village, Main Street in Hunningham, Welsh Road in Offchurch and Offchurch Bury Park area.
According to the government website, earlier today The River Leam level at Eathorpe was measuring 2.33 metres and flooding is possible when it goes above 2.30 metres.
Here’s the list for possible flooding locations
Middle Avon Rugby to Bidford
This flood warning, which is still in place from Monday covers low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Avon between Rugby and Bidford including Warwick, Stratford, caravan parks and farmland.
River Blythe in Warwickshire
The warning, which has been carried on from Monday, covers low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Blythe between Cheswick Green and Blyth End.
River Dene in South East Warwickshire
This flood alert covers low-lying land and roads between Walton and Charlecote Park. This warning remains in place from Monday.
River Leam and River Itchen
This flooding covers low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Leam between Grandborough and Leamington. It also includes Kites Hardwick, Birdingbury, Marton, Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch and the River Itchen between Southam and Marton including Long Itchington.
This warning has been carried over from Monday.
Sor Brook and The Bloxham Brook and their tributaries
On the government website it says: “Property flooding is not currently expected.
"River levels are falling on the Sor and Bloxham Brooks following recent heavy rainfall.
"Flooding of low lying land and roads is expected to continue today, (January 7) , especially in the Bodicote area.
"The forecast is mainly dry this evening and overnight but with a chance of some showers developing.
"Today and overnight is forecast to be mainly dry. We expect river levels to continue falling today, but levels will remain sensitive to any further rain.”
For more updates go to: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/