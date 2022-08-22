Brave Knights to show their mettle at Kenilworth Castle's medieval event this August bank holiday

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knights will battle it out at a medieval event at Kenilworth Castle. Photo by Nigel Wallace-Iles

English Heritage’s flagship event is back by popular demand and will see the castle transported back in time for a medieval family day out.

The event will see rival knights compete in tests of strength and skill – swords will clash and the winner will be decided in the Grand Melee finale.

Ably assisted by their squires, the four armoured knights will compete in four rounds, including hand-to-hand sword combat and archery competitions.

There will also be a living history encampment in the castle grounds where visitors can see what life would have been like on the move for medieval soldiers and their families as they travelled from place to place.

Event manager Ella Harrison said: “Knights Tournament is an amazing way to celebrate the summer at Kenilworth Castle – it’s a live-action, no-holds-barred, authentic battle – which really brings the historic site to life.

"No one knows who is going to win and the knights take it very seriously.

"It’s one of history’s great sporting contests – and a really fun way to spend the bank holiday weekend.”

As well as experiencing the tournament, visitors can also enjoy medieval entertainment including music from minstrels Archadieum and children can join Heathcliff Heroics to try their hand at archery and Griffin Historical to take part in junior jousting and mini melees.

There will also be a falconry display.

The medieval event will run from Saturday (August 27) to Monday (August 29) from 10am to 5pm.