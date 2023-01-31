Register
Bridge deck move marks important milestone for junction improvements near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

The £38 million A46 Stoneleigh Junction improvement project is due to be completed in the summer.

By Oliver Williams
52 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 5:40pm

An “important milestone” has been reached in a major improvement project at a road junction near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

The scheme took an important step forward this month (January) with the successful move into position of the scheme’s new bridge deck.

The aim of the scheme, which is being funded by Warwickshire County Council, The Department for Transport, the West Midlands Combined Authority with developer contributions from the University of Warwick and Whitley South Works through the Coventry & Warwickshire Development Partnership, is to “reduce the regular delays and queueing traffic, improve road safety for all users and ensure the junction has the capacity that will be required to meet future growth in the sub-region”.

To find out more about the scheme - including the diversion routes for road closures, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/a46stoneleighjunction

The new Stoneleigh Junction bridge deck was constructed by specialist contractor Colas Ltd. Picture supplied.
