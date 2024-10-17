Britain in Bloom awards for those who care for the parks and gardens in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leamington in Bloom Group has won a seventh consecutive Gold Medal at the annual Heart of England in Bloom Awards.

Heart of England judges visited parks and gardens in locations across the town in July including the Holt, Midland Oak Rec, James Hirons Care

Home, Paintings Plantation, Leamington Railway Station, Christchurch Gardens and Jephson Gardens, with the judging taking into account measures being taken by the custodians to improve biodiversity and natural habitats as well as the more formal flower displays.

The Leamington in Bloom Group is supported by Leamington Town Council.

Pictured in Jephson Gardens with the awards Cllr Will Roberts, The Mayor of Leamington Cllr Judith Clarke and ’Green Space Development Officer Jon Holmes. Picture supplied.

Town mayor Cllr Judith Clarke said: “This is excellent news for our beautiful town.

"I congratulate and thank those who are working hard all year round to make Leamington Spa colourful and attractive for esidents and visitors alike.

"It has been the town’s privilege and a great source of pride to have been awarded Gold, the highest accolade that can be bestowed on the ‘small city’ category for the last six years and now notching up a seventh year.”

Jephson Gardens, which is maintained by Warwick District Council, recevcied a Heart of England Landscape Award with Green Space Development Officer Jon Holmes, who will be retiring from working for the authority in May after 50 years, being presented with an Outstanding Achievement Award for establishing and maintaining the extremely high standard of the park and dozens of other public spaces across the district.

Cllr Will Roberts, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood at Warwick District Council said:

“Jon has dedicated his life to caring for the district’s wonderful green spaces.

"Long before the council’s Biodiversity Action Programme was put in place Jon has been evolving and improving the way in which our plants are grown, and habitats are maintained and preserved, so they are not only beautiful but benefit wildlife too, from annual bulb planting, the installation of over 600 bird boxes, the introduction of meadows and flower rich grasslands, to nesting rafts and creation of habitats for a range of insects.

"We are eternally grateful for the foundations he has laid and lasting legacy he will leave for future generations.”