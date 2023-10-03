Britain’s dullest man names Warwick University car park as 'best of 2023'

Kevin Beresford aka ‘Dull Kev’ has given his seal of approval to the Kirby Corner car park at the university.

Britain’s dullest man has named a car park at the University of Warwick as ‘the best of 2023’.

Kevin Beresford aka ‘Dull Kev’, a self-titled ‘ambassador for the mundane’ has given his seal of approval to the Kirby Corner car park at the university’s main campus.

Kevin, the author of Roundabouts of Great Britain, said: “From the very first viewing of the Kirby Corner car park, the initial impression was, what a sleek building it is, with its clean-looking lines.

Kirby Corner car park at the University of Warwick. Picture supplied.

“The building gets better as you enter.

"A very up-to-date construction at the zenith of car park design.”

A University of Warwick spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to express our heartfelt gratitude for the honour for Kirby Corner.

"This recognition marks our commitment to sustainability, convenience, and aesthetics.