Britain’s Got Talent finalist and fundraiser to switch on Warwick Castle's light trail

Christmas at the Castle runs from November 26 to January 3.

Warwick Castle is recognising the incredible fundraising efforts of Eva Abley, the Britain’s Got Talent finalist from the Midlands, by inviting her to turn on the castle’s light trail for the first time this festive season.

Eva appeared in this year’s Britain’s Got Talent series, reaching the finals with her comedy performances which often include stories of her experience of living with cerebral palsy.

Advertisement

Warwick Castle is recognising the incredible fundraising efforts of Eva Abley, the Britain’s Got Talent finalist from the Midlands, by inviting her to turn on the castle’s light trail for the first time this festive season. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle

Advertisement

This month, Eva, alongside her BGT friends, hosted a charity ball for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, raising £14,500, with donations still coming in.

Having heard of Eva’s fundraising initiatives and work to break down barriers, Warwick Castle wanted to recognise her efforts by inviting her to join the opening day of Christmas at the Castle and to be the very first to switch on the Christmas light trail, before exploring it for herself.

Advertisement

Nick Blofeld, divisional director at Warwick Castle, said: “When we heard of Eva’s wonderful fundraising efforts for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, we wanted to do something to celebrate and recognise her achievements.

"With Christmas at the Castle launching this Saturday, we thought asking her to be the guest of honour, by switching on our light trail was the perfect opportunity to do this, as well as welcome her and her family to enjoy the festivities.”

Advertisement

Eva will be turning on Warwick Castle’s light trail at 4.25pm on Saturday (November 26).