Warwick Castle will launch its programme of Christmas attractions this coming weekend.
Ice Skating, Stories with Santa and the spectacular Lights Trails which has new elements for 2022 and takes visitors on a festive journey through 64 acres of grounds and gardens dressed in thousands of sparkling lights.,will all be part of the festive fun at the castle from Saturday (November 26) to Monday January 2.
Day tickets cost from £20 per person when booked in advance.
A day ticket to include Stories with Santa costs from £31. A 45-minute ice skating slot on the open-air ice rink costs from £15.50, while the after dark illuminated light trail starts from £15.50. Castle entry and the light trail is from £25.50, and castle entry and skating is from £25.50.
