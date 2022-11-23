Leamington burger company is in the running to be named 'best takeaway in Britain'

A burger company in Leamington is in the running to scoop the title of ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’ in a national awards scheme.

Libertine Burger is in the running to scoop the title of ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’ in a national awards scheme. Photo supplied

Libertine Burger, which has a restaurant in Warwick Street in Leamington and another one in Rugby, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the West Midlands region of the Just Eat Restaurant Awards.

As well as its restaurants and a food truck that tours the UK festivals, Libertine also sends its burger kits across the country to people’s homes.

The business launched in 2017 and it celebrated its fifth birthday this year and has plans to open a third restaurant in the near future.

Previously, Libertine has reached the National Burger Awards finals three times – being crowned UK winners in 2019.

The company also made it to the finals of both the British Street Food Awards and the Street Food Championships in 2021.

Owner Charles Harris is now hoping the business can add the Just Eat Restaurant Awards’ ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’ title to its list of accolades – but first has to win its regional final to progress in the competition.

From a shortlist chosen by a panel of independent judges, the winner of the West Midlands region will now be decided based on the original awards submission as well as a mixture of customer reviews, commercial factors and a visit by a mystery shopper.

Consumer votes also play a part in the process and Charles urged all local Libertine lovers to back the business by getting their votes so they can take the title.

He said: “What an accolade to be shortlisted among the best takeaways in the West Midlands.

"We’re overjoyed and excited that our burgers have been recognised as up there with the best.

“Obviously we want to give it our best shot to win the big one – Best Takeaway in Britain. All you have to do is head to www.justeatrestaurantawards.co.uk to vote for us.”