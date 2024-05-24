British Empire Medals presented to Leamington man by Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The extraordinary achievements of a Leamington man have been recognised this week by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Tim Cox.

Martin Harrison received the medal yesterday (Thursday May 23) for services to the community in Leamington and the West Midlands, including over 40 years’ service with The Royal British Legion.

British Empire Medals mark the exceptional contributions and service of people from across the UK.

They recognise people who have made achievements in public life, committed themselves to serving and helping the UK, and who make life better for others by being outstanding at what they do.

Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox with Martin Harrison (second from left) and the Lord Lieutenant’s cadets. Picture supplied

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said: "Congratulations to Martin.

“His hard work and dedication in making his community a better place is inspiring.

“It’s wonderful to see his efforts recognised in this way."