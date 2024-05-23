Warwick's annual food festival is returning to the town this weekend at a new venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwick's popular annual food festival is returning to the town this weekend.

The festival, which attracts thousands of people to the town, will take place on Sunday May 26.

Hosted by CJ’s Events Warwickshire, the festival will feature more than 80 local and regional traders, selling a range of street food, local produce, alcohol, baked goods and more.

The Warwick Food Festival in 2023. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

There will also be live entertainment, children’s rides, face painting and other activities on site.

Last year, the market and event operators announced that after the festival would be moving to St Nicholas Park after outgrowing the town centre.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “Warwick Food Festival has become a tradition in our community, the event has got bigger and bigger each year.

"This year’s festival promises to be even more exciting, with an exceptional line up of traders, lively entertainment and kids activities all in its new location of St. Nicholas Park, Warwick.

“In addition to the delectable fare, the festival will also offer an array of live music performances and family-friendly activities, ensuring a well-rounded experience for all visitors.”

The Warwick Food Festival will take place from 10am to 5pm in St Nicholas Park and admission is free.

For more information about the Warwick Food Festival, including a complete list of traders, go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk or follow the event on social media using the tag @cjseventswarks