British Motor Museum in Gaydon is hosting event to mark the 60th birthday of the MGB

The British Motor Museum in Gaydon will be holding an event to mark the 60th birthday of the MGB later this month. Photo supplied by the British Motor Museum

This event will appeal to anyone who loves MGB cars, whether they have owned one in the past, know someone who has one or would simply like to see some of these iconic cars proudly displayed together.

The cars will be displayed outside the front of the museum from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors can enjoy arena events with interviews by commentators and experts on selected cars and their owners.

There will be a timeline of MGB Roadster cars from 1962 to 1980 and the MGB GT from 1965 to 1980, showcasing a car from each production year.

Visitors can also enjoy entertainment from singing trio ‘My Favourite Things’ and Kev Read, an acoustic singer.

Inside the museum, there will be milestone moments from MG history such as the 1925 ‘Old Number One’ which was the inspiration for the MG sports car.

There is also a special cross sectioned MGB GT that shows the inner workings and design of the car.

Tom Caren, show manager at the British Motor Museum said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this special event to celebrate the 60th birthday of the iconic MGB with displays, live music and commentary.

"A landmark anniversary like this doesn’t come along very often so please do join us and make the most of a superb day out.”

Vehicle display is just £10 which includes entry to display a vehicle and admission.