British Motor Museum to be at classic car show in Leamington

The British Motor Museum at Gaydon is the latest organisation to show its support for a classic car show being held in Leamington next month (June) to raise money for local charities.

More than 300 classic cars from across the Midlands are expected to line up in the Pump Room Gardens on Sunday June 1 for the annual ‘Cars at the Spa (CATS)’ show, organised by Leamington Rotary Club in this, its centenary year.

Mark Treadwell, marketing officer for the British Motor Museum, said: “We were at the first Cars at the Spa event six years ago and we are delighted to be coming back.

"It’s important to support the local classic car community and this is a great chance to showcase the amazing work we do as well as inspire the next generation of classic car owners. Leamington Rotary Club has done a superb job in building this event and we are very pleased to be part of it.”

Rotarians Linda John (right) and Simon Evans (left) with Mark Treadwell at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon. Picture supplied.

Rotary president Linda John said: “I am very pleased that the British Motor Museum will again be taking a stand and displaying some classic cars from its collection, and also providing a prize for a competition promoting the event.

“The event gets bigger each year with thousands of people enjoying one of the town’s loveliest parks, live entertainment, picnics on the grass by the river, snacks, drinks and, of course, the stars of the show - hundreds of classic cars,” she said.

“Last year we had a big increase in visitors from far and wide and we raised £8,500 for local charities and this year we are supporting Blood Bikes and Support Dogs,” she added.

Rotarian Simon Evans, who chairs the show’s organising committee, added: “I would like to thank the British Motor Museum for its support this year, and also Startin Kia Warwick and Motor Hub Warwick for again agreeing to be our generous headline sponsors and Leamington BID for helping finance the event.”

The show offers free admission to the public between 10.30 am and 4.00 pm.

Anyone wishing to enter a car or who wants more information about the event can visit www.carsatthespa.co.uk