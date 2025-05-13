South Warwickshire author published book set in post-Roman Britain

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A new new novel which follows the turmoil and pursuit of power in post-Roman Britain has been published by a South Warwickshire author.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stockton villager Willy Adam’s book The Afnac tells the story of brotherhood, the sons of Cunedda, invading from beyond the wall in the old north in an attempt to impose order once again.

Establishing themselves across the country they repel settlers and raiders and try to bring back a sense of what has been lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willy Adam’s book The Afnac. Picture supplied.

Protagonist Aurec Wyllt uses his esoteric knowledge to negotiate between the factions, but finds himself transported to a later time where Maelgwyn Gwynedd is the rising and dominant force, at war with his uncles and cousins and determined to become the overall leader of the old

north west of Wales.

Murderers, tyrants and the thirst for revenge allow legends to be formed in the confusion, battles and madness of the times.

The Afanc is available from all good bookshops in ebook and paperback and Amazon at https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0F7XYLPTM