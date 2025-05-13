South Warwickshire author published book set in post-Roman Britain
Stockton villager Willy Adam’s book The Afnac tells the story of brotherhood, the sons of Cunedda, invading from beyond the wall in the old north in an attempt to impose order once again.
Establishing themselves across the country they repel settlers and raiders and try to bring back a sense of what has been lost.
Protagonist Aurec Wyllt uses his esoteric knowledge to negotiate between the factions, but finds himself transported to a later time where Maelgwyn Gwynedd is the rising and dominant force, at war with his uncles and cousins and determined to become the overall leader of the old
north west of Wales.
Murderers, tyrants and the thirst for revenge allow legends to be formed in the confusion, battles and madness of the times.
