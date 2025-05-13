Leamington folk music duo release new music with Youtube video clip
The Lot Lorien Duo are made up of Kiril Georgiev from Bulgaria and Adam Jurewicz from Poland.
The pair combine the traditions of British, Bulgarian and Eastern European ‘folklore spirit’ with classical music, jazz and some elements of progressive rock.
They credit their ‘life-changing’ discovery of British folk music through bands including Pentangle, Steeleye Span, Fairport Convention, Magic Carpet and Dando Shaft 30 years ago as the reason why they both now play music, work and live in the UK.
The duo said: “We are very excited to bring to your attention our new music work and the video clip Between the Sky and the Earth - a collaboration with the popular Bulgarian artists Valentina Cherneva and Milen Marinov.
"The instrumental track "Between Heaven and Earth" is our attempt to honour the work and the music heritage of great British progressive folk band Dando Shaft. So we want to thank them for the wonderful music they created, the inspiration it gives us, and most importantly - to say that their music is still remembered and is alive.
"Despite their influence on the British folk scene and their popularity in the early 1970s, Dando Shaft remains little known to the general public and underappreciated today - even in Dando's birthplace, Coventry and Leamington.
The video, which includes beautiful artworks by Valentina Cherneva and Milen Marinov, is available on YouTube and can be found using the key words Lot Lorien Duo and Between the Sky and the Earth or by visiting https://tinyurl.com/mvmu2etr