British woman who had six-year Iranian prison ordeal speaks to Southam College Amnesty Group

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested while she was visiting her family in Iran in 2016 over allegations - which she has always vehemently denied – of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government. She was eventually able to return home in 2022.
By Oliver Williams
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 12:28 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
A British woman who suffered a six-year prison ordeal in Iran has spoken to Southam College’s Amnesty Group.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested while she was visiting her family in Iran in 2016 over allegations - which she has always vehemently denied – of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government.

She was eventually released and able to return home in 2022.

Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Kenilworth & Southam Jenny Wilkinson, with Cllr Nigel Rock, Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe andher husband Richard and Cllr Louis Adam at the event at Southam College. Picture supplied.Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Kenilworth & Southam Jenny Wilkinson, with Cllr Nigel Rock, Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe andher husband Richard and Cllr Louis Adam at the event at Southam College. Picture supplied.
Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Kenilworth & Southam Jenny Wilkinson, with Cllr Nigel Rock, Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe andher husband Richard and Cllr Louis Adam at the event at Southam College. Picture supplied.
Nazanin and her husband Richard, who have close family who live in Warwickshire, spoke to more than 200 students and guests about their experiences.

In a moving Q&A session, the Nazanin and Richard thanked everyone, including local Cllrs Nigel Rock and Louis Adam (pictured), who cared enough to be part of the campaign to successive British Prime Ministers and Foreign Secretaries to negotiate her release.

