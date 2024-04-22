British woman who had six-year Iranian prison ordeal speaks to Southam College Amnesty Group
A British woman who suffered a six-year prison ordeal in Iran has spoken to Southam College’s Amnesty Group.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested while she was visiting her family in Iran in 2016 over allegations - which she has always vehemently denied – of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government.
She was eventually released and able to return home in 2022.
Nazanin and her husband Richard, who have close family who live in Warwickshire, spoke to more than 200 students and guests about their experiences.
In a moving Q&A session, the Nazanin and Richard thanked everyone, including local Cllrs Nigel Rock and Louis Adam (pictured), who cared enough to be part of the campaign to successive British Prime Ministers and Foreign Secretaries to negotiate her release.