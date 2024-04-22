Leamington man creates arcade machine to raise money for Guide Dogs charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A video games fanatic in Leamington has built an arcade machine and wants hundreds of other gamers to play different classic games on it to help him to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Danny Cronin, who works at Tesco in The Parade, made the retro gaming machine out of recycled materials, a disused stock cage and a console he and his friend built themselves using old computer parts.

On Friday May 3 and Saturday May 4 he is aiming for 250 people who visit the shop to play 250 different old school games to raise money for the cause.

Danny said: “The fundraising event is for The Guide Dogs 250 Gaming Challenge to raise much needed funds for the organisation and raise awareness of the unfortunate fact that 250 people in the UK are diagnosed with losing their sight every single day.

" Guide Dogs have asked participants to game and stream video games around the theme of 250.”

The Guide Dogs 250 challenged launches on Wednesday (April 24).

The charity is appealing to gamers to get involved by streaming their sessions in support of the cause.