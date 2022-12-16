Broken on-street parking machines in Leamington should be working again allowing Christmas shoppers the chance to pay with coins and cards rather than using a telephone app.

The matter was raised by Cllr Bill Gifford at the full council meeting of Warwickshire County Council on Tuesday (December 13) who are responsible for on-street pay and display parking.

Cllr Gifford asked: “I am sure you are aware that many of the on-street parking machines in Leamington town centre are not working and can only be used as a location for RingGo.

One of the on-street parking machines in Warwick Street in Leamington. Photo by Google Streetview

"This not only inconveniences shoppers – and older shoppers in particular – but it is also a barrier to people going to the town centre, at a time when many shops are already struggling.

“When does the county council intend to repair or replace these parking machines so that those who can only pay by cash or card can do so?”

In the absence of the portfolio holder for transport and planning, the question was directed towards the deputy leader Cllr Peter Butlin who apologised for any problems faced by motorists in Leamington and elsewhere in the county where the machines were out of order.

He said: “At this moment across the county there are 13 machines out of order out of 184.

"Our main problem is that they are old and coming to the end of their lives. It is becoming increasingly difficult to keep on top of the maintenance. I’m told that those 13 machines will be repaired this week.”

Cllr Butlin added that there was a plan to replace the 15-year-old machines with newer ones capable of taking card and contactless payments but assured Cllr Gifford that cash payments would still be allowed and that drivers would still be able to use the RingGo app which now accounts for half of all the payments.

He went on: “This replacement programme is significant and will be going out to procurement in the new year and we expect to roll out the new machines over the course of the new year.