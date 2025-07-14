Buddhist Lama set to revisit village near Warwick to once again share teachings and ancient wisdom

His Eminence the seventh Dzogchen Rinpoche. Photo supplied

A Tibetan Buddhist Lama, who is regarded by many followers around the world as a living Buddha, is set to visit a village near Warwick next month.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Eminence the 7th Dzogchen Rinpoche, who was recognised as one of the most senior teachers in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition when he was just a young boy, will be visiting Barford Village Hall from August 23 to 25.

He previously visited the village in 2023.

During his three-day seminar ‘Webs of Thoughts’, he will be explaining how people “can resolve life’s most tricky problems” and how they can go beyond the ‘stories of their minds’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dzogchen Rinpoche said: “Our problems are baseless, hollow and have no reality. They are just stories we made up and made into a big deal.

“We have so many distractions and choices in our lives, we are always looking for more and never feel satisfied. We don’t need more than what we already have, but when we follow the mind, we get caught up in its fake stories and take the samsaric drama too seriously.”

And while many in the audience are long-term students of Dzogchen Rinpoche, the event is also open to members of the public.

Dzogchen Rinpoche, one of the highest lamas in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, is the Dzogchen lineage holder and head of Dzogchen Monastery in South India with more than 280 branch monasteries in Asia mainly in Tibet, India, Nepal, Bhutan and in the West.

Tickets for the seminar cost £335 (£285 concession) and are available by emailing: [email protected] or calling 07404 351 296.

For more information, go to: www.shenpenuk.org/events