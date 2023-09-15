Budding Kenilworth florist part of winning Warwickshire team at floristry World Cup

Five students from the Moreton Morrell College claimed the top spot

A budding florist from Kenilworth was part of a winning team at an international World Cup event.

Five students from WCG’s Moreton Morrell College claimed the top spot in the first Student Team Competition at the Interflora World Cup in Manchester.

The winning team from Moreton Morrell College with their first place floral design. Photo supplied

The college’s team of Level 5 students competed against four teams to create the best sculpture based on this year’s theme of the Manchester Worker Bee.

Their design featured a yellow, purple and cream colour scheme made of an array of bee-friendly flowers including orchids, chrysanthemums and lavender that incorporated a honeycomb pattern into the layering.

The winning team consisted of Jane Horton, from Stoke Lacey; Hannah Beckley and Alexandra Bolton, from Evesham; Sarah Williams, from Wellingborough; and Heather Marshall, from Kenilworth.

The team were commended for both their creativity and use of sustainable materials, with the sculpture’s base being built using an unused piece of chicken wire frame found at Moreton Morrell College, whilst the leaves, branches and organic material were also sourced from the college grounds.

The Moreton Morrell College team 's first place floral design. Photo supplied

Twenty Level 2 and 3 floristry students from the college also immersed themselves in the event, working across the three days to create floral twisted metal columns and branches as centre pieces for the closing night’s gala dinner.

Jane Horton, a member of the winning team, said: “The World Cup was an incredible experience and to win the student competition was amazing.

"We worked really hard as a team to prepare for the competition and are delighted to have come away with the win.

“It was great to be involved in the event.”

Moreton Morrell College also saw success from its work supporting UK florist Elizabeth Newcombe, who used the college as her training base and received support from Head of Department Jane Benefield during her preparation for the World Cup.

Elizabeth, who is the currently UK Interflora Florist of the year, competed against 20 florists and came third in the world at the competition.

Jane Benefield, herself a former Interflora Florist of the Year, has led the floristry department for more than 10 years.

She said: “This year’s Interflora World Cup has been a great success for the college and I would like to congratulate to our students for their excellent win in the team competition.

“They created a very professional and imaginative sculpture and showcased the high quality of floristry students we develop at the college.