Leamington supermarket supports community with initiatives over the summer holidays

The team at the supermarket held the initiatives to help people in the community who needed a helping hand.

A supermarket in Leamington have been supporting community groups with several initiatives over the summer holidays.

Earlier in the summer, Morrisons donated £200 to support Young People’s first and Lillington Youth club so that children who attend the services they provide would be able to eat a hot meal.

Alex Pearson, Morrisons Community Champion, at the uniform pop up swap shop. Photo supplied

The supermarket also then did five food drive for five community groups so they could get food in to support holiday hunger and help vulnerable families,.

The groups were Brunswick Hub, Warwickshire Pride supported by Coventry Corsairs, Young peoples First, Lillington Youth and Packmores community centre.

Morrisons also had a pop up swap shop in store where people could donate old uniforms from primary to secondary school for free.

Customers could take what they want or need to help them.

Alex Pearson from Morrisons also teamed up with Simon Arnold from Fit 4 Kids and donated food to support the families who again may be missing out on food due to the cost of living. Photo supplied

Then the team donated the uniforms to local swap shops around the community so more families could get some uniforms for their child.

Morrisons also got support for customers by selling pick up bags which contain items needed.

Alex Pearson, who is the community champion at Morrisons in Leamington, created bags full of stationary, food and items that would keep a child occupied over the six weeks holiday.

She also teamed up with Simon Arnold from Fit 4 Kids and donated food to support the families who again may be missing out on food due to the cost of living.

Morrisons Leamington has been busy supporting local community groups over the summer holidays. Photo supplied

Alex said: “This is my third year as a community champion and each year I do this I see the need has increased.

"Uniforms can be so expensive and it’s a cost some families just can’t afford, especially if you have more than one child.

"You need to kit them all out with uniform and basic stationary and then keep the food cupboards full.

“We as a business are committed to supporting local community groups, such as donating £200 to support local groups and supporting our food donation programme.