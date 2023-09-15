The Range set to open new store at Leamington Shopping Park in December

The home, leisure and garden retailer’s new branch will open at the units previously occupied by Outfit, Dorothy Perkins and Argos on Friday December 1

Major home, leisure and garden retailer The Range will open a new branch at The Leamington Shopping Park (previously The Shires) later this year.

The new store will open at the units previously occupied by Outfit, Dorothy Perkins and Argos on Friday December 1.

Opening its first store in Plymouth in 1989, The Range now claims to be “the fastest growing retailer in the UK” with more than 200 stores nationwide.

Units C2 & C3 at The Leamington Shopping Park where The Range will open its new branch on Friday December 1. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

It stocks more than 140,000 products across 16 different departments, from homewares and furniture to DIY and art supplies.

Yesterday (Thursday September 14), The Range agreed a deal to buy the Wilko brand after a rescue bid for the wider business fell through.