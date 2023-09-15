Register
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

The Range set to open new store at Leamington Shopping Park in December

The home, leisure and garden retailer’s new branch will open at the units previously occupied by Outfit, Dorothy Perkins and Argos on Friday December 1
By Oliver Williams
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:45 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Major home, leisure and garden retailer The Range will open a new branch at The Leamington Shopping Park (previously The Shires) later this year.

The new store will open at the units previously occupied by Outfit, Dorothy Perkins and Argos on Friday December 1.

Opening its first store in Plymouth in 1989, The Range now claims to be “the fastest growing retailer in the UK” with more than 200 stores nationwide.

Most Popular
Units C2 & C3 at The Leamington Shopping Park where The Range will open its new branch on Friday December 1. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.Units C2 & C3 at The Leamington Shopping Park where The Range will open its new branch on Friday December 1. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.
Units C2 & C3 at The Leamington Shopping Park where The Range will open its new branch on Friday December 1. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

It stocks more than 140,000 products across 16 different departments, from homewares and furniture to DIY and art supplies.

Read More
University of Warwick is 'best in the Midlands' and top ten in the UK in The Tim...

Yesterday (Thursday September 14), The Range agreed a deal to buy the Wilko brand after a rescue bid for the wider business fell through.

The agreement means it will own Wilko's website and could choose to stock and sell some of its products.

https://www.therange.co.uk/

Related topics:The RangeWilkoArgosPlymouth