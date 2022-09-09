Building of two indoor pools in Kenilworth is 'a step backwards' says lido campaigners

The lido at Abbey Fields swimming pool. Photo supplied

On Thursday (September 8), Warwick District Council announced contracts had been exchanged for the creation of two new multi-million pound swimming pools in Kenilworth.

The council said that a background of inflation, an archaeological investigation and supply chain issues in the construction industry have caused unforeseen delays to the project.

Responding to the news of the contracts being signed, a spokesperson from the campaign group said: “The Kenilworth Lido Campaign Group is disappointed to learn that contracts have, this week been signed for the demolition and re-building of the Abbey Fields Swimming Pools as part of Warwick District Council’s Leisure Development program.

"This marks a sad day for the Town and means Warwick District residents, who have many options for indoor swimming, will be denied any provision for accessible public outdoor pool swimming within the district.

“With innovative councils such as Hull, Plymouth and Howarth investing millions in the development and restoration of outdoor pools it seems a backward step to end the long history of safe outdoor swimming in Kenilworth, with all the health and wellbeing benefits it brings.

“The group maintain that a modern Lido in Abbey Fields, alongside a new indoor pool would cost less financially and environmentally than WDC’s current plans to build two indoor pools.

"Without a large two pool building the cost of materials would be less and construction costs would be lower.

"A smaller building to heat, light and maintain would bring down ongoing bills as well as reducing the carbon footprint. The challenge of managing humidity would also be reduced.

“Campaign representative Judy Brook reiterated the group’s belief that the rapidly growing popularity of outdoor swimming offers wider appeal and better accessibility than yet another indoor pool, making it a unique attraction which would benefit not only the local economy but also the local and wider community.