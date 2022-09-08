Contracts signed for new swimming facilities at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth

How the new pools at Abbey Fields could look after work is completed. Photo supplied by WDC

Contracts have now been exchanged, making way for the creation of two new multi-million pound swimming pools in Kenilworth.

A background of inflation, archaeological investigation and supply chain issues in the construction industry have caused unforeseen delays to the project, but now following an extended period of re-costing, Warwick District Council has reached an agreement with AR Demolition Ltd to demolish the current facilities and with Kier to construct the new pools and adjoining amenities.

The proposed sun terrace. Photo supplied by WDC

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for economy and culture, Cllr Liam Bartlett, said: “Whilst we regret the delay in starting work, it was crucial that we did not compromise on the quality or value for money to council taxpayers for these new facilities.

"I am therefore delighted to report that contracts are now signed, allowing us to provide the district’s residents with two wonderful swimming pools at Abbey Fields, with additional year-round pool space, sun-terrace and café, which is in keeping with its beautiful backdrop.”

“It is my intention to offer local taxpayers as much transparency as possible over the revised project costs and will be providing a Council Committee with a comprehensive report at the earliest opportunity.”

The next stage of work will see demolition contractors on site, installing fencing and hoarding. There will also be further archaeological investigations.

The proposed cafe. Photo supplied by WDC

These investigations will be running at the same time as the demolition.

In addition, the council said it can confirm that the children’s playground and tennis courts will be closed during the works, although the play area will remain open at weekends for the entirety of the project.

The path from Bridge Street and the small footbridge next to the swimming pool will be closed during the work.

A temporary path is being created over the duck feeding platform in Abbey Fields to allow access from High Street to Abbey Hill, which will open when the hoarding is assembled, preventing any inconvenience to the public/park users.