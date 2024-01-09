The competition will see chefs go head-to-head in a live cooking showdown.

Libertine is submitting its Libertine #044 burger. Photo supplied

Burger company with Leamington and Rugby sites in the running for best burger in the UK.

Libertine Burger is one of 16 finalists in the National Burger Awards, which marks its 10th anniversary this year.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The competition will see chefs from across the hospitality sector – including restaurants, pubs and street food traders – go head-to-head in a live cooking showdown to see whose signature burger creation will be named best in the UK.

Libertine is submitting its Libertine #044 burger.

The last five years have seen Libertine Burger grow from a street food business into a well-known brand with sites in Leamington, Rugby and Stratford.

Charles Harris, Libertine Burger founder, said: "We’re over the moon that one of our burgers is in the running to be declared the best in the UK.

"The National Burger Awards are a showcase of the best of the best when it comes to burgers, so to be finalists among some of the most respected burger brands in the country really is an accolade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We can’t wait to show off our #044 beef burger at the finals next month and give the judges what we hope is the best burger they’ve ever had.”

The event will take place at Big Penny Social in London on February 20.

In addition to the signature round, chefs will also participate in a technical challenge that will see them create a burger from a specific selection of ingredients supplied by event sponsors in a bid to be crowned Burger Chef of the Year.

They will also take part in a meat-free burger round sponsored by Redefine Meat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside all of the burger action, this year, for the first time at the National Burger Awards, a Freakshake Challenge will also take place, in association with Horlicks.

Winners of every round will be chosen by a panel industry judges, including former victors of the competition

For more information about the awards go to: https://nationalburgerawards.co.uk/