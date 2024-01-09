The Rotary Club of Kenilworth has thanked all those who donated prizes and helped with the fundraising campaign – in which 3,280 calendars were sold

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rotary Club of Kenilworth is thanking all of those who helped wits annual fundraising Advent Calendar campaign over the Christmas.

Some 3,280 calendars were sold raising £15,678 for good causes in and around the town with £2,000 going to five charities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cheque presentation ceremony and ‘thank you’ party will be held next month.

The Kenilworth Advent Calendar featured 120 prizes donated by businesses across the town and one prize was a £250 voucher to spend on jewellery donated by The Jones Family Jewellers. Photo supplied.

Of the 120 prizes donated, half have been claimed.

The last date for claiming a prize this year is February 29.

Malcolm Matthews, the Rotary Club of Kenilworth’s project leader for the campaign, said: “It simply remains for me to thank everyone who helped to make this project successful.

"That includes: Abstract Design who did the graphics, Emmerson Press who turned the graphic design into 3,500 beautiful advent calendars, Loud Local, who developed the website and handled our digital marketing and David Wilkins who gave us permission to use his remarkable photograph of the Northern Lights behind Kenilworth Castle.

"All donated their services to the project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our sponsors, who between them covered the remaining costs of producing the calendars and some posters and flyers.

“The donors of all 120 prizes, which made the Calendar such an interesting and exciting product.

“The Leamington Courier who gave so much coverage to our many press releases and carried each day’s winning numbers.

“And last but not least the volunteers, Rotarians and non-Rotarians alike, who solicited prizes, filled out data-sheets and stood for hours in Talisman Square, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose, selling the calendars.