Kenilworth Advent Calendar raises more than £15,500 for good causes
The Rotary Club of Kenilworth is thanking all of those who helped wits annual fundraising Advent Calendar campaign over the Christmas.
Some 3,280 calendars were sold raising £15,678 for good causes in and around the town with £2,000 going to five charities.
A cheque presentation ceremony and ‘thank you’ party will be held next month.
Of the 120 prizes donated, half have been claimed.
The last date for claiming a prize this year is February 29.
Malcolm Matthews, the Rotary Club of Kenilworth’s project leader for the campaign, said: “It simply remains for me to thank everyone who helped to make this project successful.
"That includes: Abstract Design who did the graphics, Emmerson Press who turned the graphic design into 3,500 beautiful advent calendars, Loud Local, who developed the website and handled our digital marketing and David Wilkins who gave us permission to use his remarkable photograph of the Northern Lights behind Kenilworth Castle.
"All donated their services to the project.
“Our sponsors, who between them covered the remaining costs of producing the calendars and some posters and flyers.
“The donors of all 120 prizes, which made the Calendar such an interesting and exciting product.
“The Leamington Courier who gave so much coverage to our many press releases and carried each day’s winning numbers.
“And last but not least the volunteers, Rotarians and non-Rotarians alike, who solicited prizes, filled out data-sheets and stood for hours in Talisman Square, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose, selling the calendars.
"It wouldn’t have worked without you.”