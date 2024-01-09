Group's annual Christmas lunch in Leamington helps raise money for Myton Hospices in memory of their friend
A group's annual Christmas lunch that was held in Leamington has helped raise money for the Myton Hospices in memory of their friend.
The group made up of local businessmen met for their annual Christmas charity luncheon on December 15 at the Fox and Vivian in Clarendon Street.
This year’s event paid tribute to businessman, John Long, who died in April 2023.
The event helped raised £880 and was donated to The Myton Hospices.
Martin Watts, a fundraiser for The Myton Hospices, said “We can’t thank Matt, Barry, Eddie and everyone at the Fox & Vivian enough for their generosity in support of Myton.
"It shows how much John was appreciated as a member of the local community that his friends raised such an amazing sum in his memory – funds which will directly benefit our patients and their families.”
For more information about Myton Hospices go to: https://www.mytonhospice.org/