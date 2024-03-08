Burger company with Leamington and Rugby sites is in the running for best burger in the UK

Libertine's #044 burger. Photo supplied

A burger company with sites in Leamington and Rugby is in the running to be declared ‘champion of champions’ later this year.

Libertine Burger is one of 30 finalists set to take part in a one-off competition to mark the 10th anniversary of the National Burger Awards.

The company has a long-running history with the awards, reaching the finals three times – including this year – as well as being crowned UK winners in 2019.

It missed out on the title this year but has now been included in the list of previous winners that will gather in London to compete in a ‘Champion of Champions’ contest on September 3.

Over the past decade, the National Burger Awards has crowned winners across three categories each year, most recently in 2024 through the Plant-Based Burger of the Year, Burger Chef of the Year and National Burger of the Year.

The victors from each of those rounds from 2015 onwards will now return to the capital to cook-off against each other.

Founder Charles Harris said: “Naturally, we’re over the moon to have the opportunity to compete in the Champion of Champion’s contest later this year.

"Our burgers are consistently up there with the best in the country, reaching the finals of these prestigious awards and even winning once.

"Our team loved competing in this year’s National Burger Awards and getting a second chance to show what we do in such a great environment is brilliant.

"We can’t wait!”

Libertine’s entry in this year’s National Burger Awards was its #044 beef burger, a 150g signature beef patty, with crispy smoky bacon, truffle mayo, crispy onions, smoked Applewood cheddar, American cheese, ketchup, French’s mustard, lettuce and pickles.

To celebrate reaching the finals, and now the Champion of Champions contest, the burger is still available as a Libertine Edition - the brand’s monthly specials - until the end of March .

Libertine’s burgers have also seen the brand make it to the finals of both the British Street Food Awards and the Street Food Championships in 2021, as well as the Just Eat awards.