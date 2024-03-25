Libertine Burger took silver in the Taste of the West Midlands category in the 2024 awards, which celebrate the region’s visitor attractions and venues. Photo supplied

An award-winning burger company with sites in Leamington and Rugby recently added another gong to its accolades after scooping a regional award.

Libertine Burger, which also has a restaurant in Stratford, took silver in the Taste of the West Midlands category in the 2024 awards, which celebrate the region’s visitor attractions and venues.

The award means the popular burger brand now qualifies for the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, set to be held in June, where it will be in with a chance of recognition as national champions alongside its fellow winners.

The latest award comes after Libertine was named one of 30 finalists set to take part in a ‘champion of champions’ competition organised by the National Burger Awards, set to take place later this year.

Libertine reached the finals of the National Burger Awards this year and has previously won at the prestigious awards.

Founder Charles Harris said: “One of our aims was always to serve up great food to our customers right here in the Midlands, so to have picked up silver in the Taste of the West Midlands category is a real accolade.

"While we aim to serve up brilliant burgers to the customers in our shops and those who buy our delivery kits to enjoy them across the UK, it’s nice to be acknowledged in awards as being up there with the best, whether that’s in the burger world or the food scene right here in our home region.