Business owner launches creative hub in Leamington after defying funding knock-back to chase dream
Luke Evans, who founded creative production company YouNeek Productions Ltd, is opening a state-of-the-art production studio in Leamington after dreaming of the idea for five years and battling against the odds to build it.
YouNeek Productions, which offers end-to-end production, photography and animation, was founded in 2013 by Luke, who wanted to create a platform to produce original content.
Since then, the business has worked with everyone from small businesses to major global brands and now brings together a team boasting 30 years TV and film industry experience and 10 years of marketing know-how.
Luke, 36, who studied media production and honed his craft scriptwriting for both Eastenders and Hollyoaks, always dreamed of founding a creative hub that YouNeek could operate from, with the resources to take on more clients and bigger projects, but would also serve the local creative community, allowing start-ups, founders, and digital marketeers to take advantage of the purpose-built space.
However, when he applied for a grant to fund the project in May, he was knocked back – putting the dream in jeopardy.
“Instead of giving up, we thought, we’re going to build it anyway,” said Luke. “And that’s exactly what we’ve done.”
Securing funding and loans elsewhere and risking their own savings, he and wife Kasia designed and launched the YouNeek Studios, which opens its doors this week and already has bookings for the coming months.