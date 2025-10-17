Business owner launches creative hub in Leamington after defying funding knock-back to chase dream

Luke Evans, who founded creative production company YouNeek Productions Ltd, is opening a state-of-the-art production studio in Leamington after dreaming of the idea for five years and battling against the odds to build it. Photo by Karen Massey Photography

A new creative hub for businesses, founders and creators has launched in Leamington this week, after the entrepreneur behind it refused to accept defeat when he didn’t secure vital funding.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Evans, who founded creative production company YouNeek Productions Ltd, is opening a state-of-the-art production studio in Leamington after dreaming of the idea for five years and battling against the odds to build it.

YouNeek Productions, which offers end-to-end production, photography and animation, was founded in 2013 by Luke, who wanted to create a platform to produce original content.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the new space. Photo by YouNeek Productions,

Since then, the business has worked with everyone from small businesses to major global brands and now brings together a team boasting 30 years TV and film industry experience and 10 years of marketing know-how.

Luke, 36, who studied media production and honed his craft scriptwriting for both Eastenders and Hollyoaks, always dreamed of founding a creative hub that YouNeek could operate from, with the resources to take on more clients and bigger projects, but would also serve the local creative community, allowing start-ups, founders, and digital marketeers to take advantage of the purpose-built space.

However, when he applied for a grant to fund the project in May, he was knocked back – putting the dream in jeopardy.

“Instead of giving up, we thought, we’re going to build it anyway,” said Luke. “And that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Securing funding and loans elsewhere and risking their own savings, he and wife Kasia designed and launched the YouNeek Studios, which opens its doors this week and already has bookings for the coming months.