Businesses and residents encouraged to comment on the Transforming Leamington project

Residents and businesses are being asked to share their views on a major initiative to help revitalise Leamington town centre.

Warwickshire County Council is hosting events where people with an interest in protecting and improving the town can meet the team, see the emerging ideas and have their say for the Transforming Leamington project over the coming days and weeks.

There will be a market stall near Covent Garden in Leamington on Sunday (April 28) from 10am to 4pm.

A flyer for the Transforming Leamington events. Picture supplied.

An exhibition will be held at Leamington Library from Monday April 29 to Tuesday May 21.

And there will be a drop-in event at 1 Mill Street on Wednesday May 8 from 5pm to 7.30pm.