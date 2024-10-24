Businesses who swapped Warwick's weekly market for permanent sites praised
BeHoptimystic, which sells crystal and fossils, and Dog Deli, which provides dog treats, both started as market traders at Warwick’s Saturday markets.
Now, both have permanent premises in Warwick’s market square and join the town’s many independent shops.
Dog Deli moved to its new home in November 2022 and BeHoptimystic moved in May this year.
BeHoptimystic, founded by Katy Saunders, stocks a wide range of crystals, minerals, fossils, jewellery, sage and other items.
Katy, who has a strong interest in spirituality and spiritism, has been collecting crystals, fossils and minerals for more than 30 years.
Catherine Mason established Dog Deli in 2020 with the aim of treating dogs to natural, healthy treats. She also stocks pet coats, collars, toys, goodies and other items.
Councillor Dave Skinner, Mayor of Warwick, said: “It’s wonderful to see two businesses continue their journey after starting as Saturday market traders, taking up residence in what were vacant units in the market square and proving that Warwick is a great place if you want to embark on your business journey, or take that next step and grow your company.
“We’re hugely proud of Warwick’s independent scene, and BeHoptimystic and Dog Deli are two great businesses that make that even richer. We’re lucky to have a vibrant charter market in Warwick, and the fact that it was the start of a journey that these businesses will continue in our town is a great testament to its success.”