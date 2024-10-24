TV's Oz Clarke and James May sing in and around Warwick alongside bike ride in support of music charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV celebrities Oz Clarke and James May reunited in support of a Warwick-based music charity’s outreach, education and community music projects.

The ‘Oz and James’s Big Wine Adventure’ stars joined Armonico Consort’s cycling musicians for a three-day fundraising tour last week (October 15 to 17) giving pop-up performances in pubs and cafés in and around the Warwick area.

They also visited schools, care homes and retirement villages where they entertained pupils and residents with mini-concerts.

The centrepiece of the tour was a visit to Armonico’s Warwick Memory Singers – a community choir for people living with dementia and their carers – followed by a one-off, sold-out concert.

Both stars had musical beginnings. James May is a former choirboy who trained as a musician before venturing into cars, and plays the harpsichord and piano.

Oz Clarke, meanwhile, is a former choral singer who started his career on the West End stage.

Former Top Gear presenter May had been expecting to join Oz and the cycling singers on the bike, but tweeted shortly beforehand saying “bust my wrist in a bicycle accident” and had to follow the team in the car.

However, his injury didn’t stop him participating in the music – instead of playing the piano, he joined in with the singing.

The celebrity duo have also put their signatures on the saddle of an E-Champ E-Superbike, which the charity says is worth nearly £10,000, which will be raffled on November 12.

All proceeds will be donated to Armonico Consort’s schools and communities outreach work.

Armonico Consort’s education work reaches 15,000 young people a year through in-school choir creations, after school choirs and Special Educational Needs music programmes.

It also has community projects aimed at older people, care home residents and people living with dementia.

To donate to Armonico Consort’s outreach work, go to: www.armonico.org.uk/bike2024 or to enter the raffle go to: www.echampelectricbikes.com