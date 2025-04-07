Cafe bar chain Lounges one step closer to filling former River Island unit in Leamington town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cafe bar chain Lounges is now one step closer to filling an empty unit in Leamington town centre.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March, the national chain - which runs the Fossato Lounge in Kenilworth, the Bacco Lounge in Rugby and the Prospero Lounge in Stratford – put in an alcohol license application with Warwick District Council.

The license is for 94-96 Parade, which used to the River Island unit and closed in 2022. It was also the location of the former Woodwards Department Store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former River Island shop in the Parade in Leamington. Photo by Google Streetview

However, since the fashion retailer’s shop closure, some short term shops have opened in the unit over the years.

Now, a planning application has been submitted so that work could take place to turn the shop site into the cafe bar.

The proposed works include installing a new ventilation system with the the ductwork terminals being on the outside of the building which is in a rear service yard.

In the application it said: “The application will facilitate the re-use of a currently unused building and to provide a high-quality cafe/restaurant which will comply with relevant local and national planning policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The scheme would not lead to any detrimental harm to the surrounding Conservation Area, and will bring the vacant unit back into beneficial use enhancing the vitality and viability of the local area.

"The proposal is appropriate to the character of the building and the existing street scene, and the proposed plant and extract equipment has been sited and designed to ensure no detrimental impacts on any neighbouring properties.

“It is therefore respectfully requested that planning permission be granted.”

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0356.