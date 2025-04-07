Warwickshire residents invited to join cycling challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents across Warwickshire are being invited to join a cycling challenge next month.

Throughout May, Warwickshire County Council is supporting Love to Ride’s Bike Month 2025 Challenge, which aims to get businesses, communities and individuals to take up cycling for work, health and leisure.

The theme of this years’ Bike Month Challenge is #Ride5, which encourages people to ride at least five miles during May in order to clock up points with a chance of winning some prizes.

Anyone can rake part in the challenge as it is aimed at casual, new or regular rider.

Those taking part will also be able to rate your route and every ride logged with the app can contribute to anonymous data that planners can use to make better cycling infrastructure decisions.

Stephen Rumble, Warwickshire County Council service manager for transport planning, said: “The benefits of active travel, particularly travelling by bike, are huge, both for the individual and for our wider environment.

“For residents looking to reduce vehicle costs for fuel and maintenance, improve physical and mental wellbeing whilst also benefiting the environment, then there is no better time than now to get on those bikes.

“It's often the short journeys – less than five miles – which have the greatest negative impact, both on the environment and on finances.

"However, these are also the easiest ones to replace with a cycling alternative, whether it be for the school pick-up, the commute to work or to pop into town for shopping and socialising.”

To sign up go to: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire