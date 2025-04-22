Campaigners' persistence pays off as work starts on canal access near Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The persistence of a determined community group in a village near Leamington has finally paid off as work to improve access to a canal towpath has started.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radford Semele group FoRGE (Friends of Radford’s Green Environment), led by David Steele, have campaigned for nine years to have safe access to the canal along Southam Road built.

The new access will bring a safe circular walk which includes the canal one step closer for villagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some fit and healthy pedestrians have made used of steep, treacherous unofficial entry points, access has been barred for cyclists, child buggies, wheelchairs and mobility vehicles.

David Steele of FoRGE [Friends of Radford’s Green Environment] at the entrance to the work site. Picture supplied.

The only official route was down the narrow Offchurch Lane with no footpath and a 50mph limit.

Less mobile people or those with buggies may still have to drive to reach the nearby Greenway path and cycleway.

Although the group was told that this was not worth trying ‘as an attempt had been made before’, FoRGE did not give up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David brokered the purchase of the land needed for the access in 2019 and everything looked good.

Work has started to improve the access to the canal towpath along Southam Road at Radford Semele near Leamington after a nine-year campaign by FoRGE [Friends of Radford’s Green Environment]. Picture supplied.

The community raised £2,000 and Radford Semele Parish Council earmarked significant funds from Section 106 development money.

But it turned out that the purchase of the land was only one of the hurdles that needed to be overcome to keep the momentum going.

There were numerous staff changes at the Canal and River Trust, a grant that fell through, and just last year a change in rules by Active Travel England threw into question whether there was enough land to build the access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Covid-19 pandemic also hindered the project’s progress and there was a fear that the essential contribution from the parish council might expire before building started.

David said: “‘I was starting to think this would never happen, but I was still hopeful, although at times I was beginning to lose patience.

"I am so glad I did not give up.

"Now, the contractors have their machines at the site at last.

"Our thanks go out to everyone who has supported us, including MPs and local councillors at all levels.”